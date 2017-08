Wal-Mart, Target Confident On Beating Cotton Sheet Action

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 2:17 PM EDT) -- Retail giants including Wal-Mart Stores Inc. and Target Corp. are confident they can nip a potential big-dollar consumer fraud class action stemming from Welspun India Ltd.'s 2016 Egyptian Cotton labeling scandal in the bud, a Manhattan judge heard Friday.



On coming dismissal bids the defense was coy on specifics Friday, though Warren Haskel of Kirkland & Ellis LLP, counsel for Welspun and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. — a third big retail defendant — hinted at jurisdictional curbs that have been much on the mind of...

