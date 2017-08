Uber Sexism Blogger Backs Workers In Class Waiver Cases

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 4:29 PM EDT) -- The former Uber engineer behind a viral blog post alleging a sexist culture at the company has filed a brief urging the U.S. Supreme Court to find that federal labor law bars so-called class action waiver agreements, casting collective litigation as the equivalent of the strike for the 21st-century workforce.



As the growth of telecommuting and the rise of the gig economy reduce the effectiveness of the traditional forms of “collective activity” protected by the National Labor Relations Act, workers should not be barred from joining...

