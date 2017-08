NY Says 2nd Circ. Ruling Dooms Challenge Of Permit Denial

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 3:10 PM EDT) -- A Second Circuit panel's recent backing of New York state’s denial of a water quality permit for a $683 million natural gas pipeline previously approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission should also cover a similar rejection of a $455 million pipeline project, the state said Thursday.



National Fuel Gas Co. is challenging the New York Department of Environmental Conservation's April denial of a Clean Water Act permit for its Northern Access Gas project that FERC approved two months earlier. NYSDEC said that the project, which...

