Ex-IT Director Gets 33 Months For Embezzling $773K

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 4:34 PM EDT) -- A former information technology services director for a real estate investment and holding company was sentenced Thursday in Texas federal court to nearly three years in prison for his role in stealing more than $750,000 from the company and using that money to buy goods for personal consumption and resale.



Bradley David Freitas, 37, of Tomball, Texas, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Sim Lake to 33 months in prison, $773,555 in restitution and three years of supervised release.



Freitas pled guilty in March to the...

