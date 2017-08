Navy Outlines Comprehensive Review After Ship Collisions

Law360, Washington (August 25, 2017, 6:26 PM EDT) -- A comprehensive review of surface fleet operations and incidents at sea, ordered after a series of U.S. Navy vessel collisions, will encompass issues ranging from personnel training and leadership to systems and equipment readiness, the Navy said Thursday.



The review will have a particular focus on the Seventh Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed fleet, which operates in the Indo-Asia Pacific and has seen four of its vessels involved in collisions or other incidents this year, according to a memorandum to the commander of Navy fleet forces,...

