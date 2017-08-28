Tech Groups Back Microsoft's 'White Spaces' Broadband Plan

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 4:28 PM EDT) -- A trade group representing prominent tech companies including Apple, Google and Amazon has urged the Federal Communications Commission to approve a plan advanced by Microsoft to allocate TV-band spectrum for expanding rural broadband service.



TechNet, whose members also include Microsoft, Facebook, Craigslist and Airbnb, encouraged the agency to set aside spectrum for the plan, saying in an Aug. 21 filing that doing so would further the public interest.



"Taking this action, including preserving the availability of three 6 MHz-wide TV white space channels in every market...

