Songwriters Ask 2nd Circ. To Uphold Fractional Licensing

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 9:44 PM EDT) -- A songwriters association has urged the Second Circuit to uphold a New York federal court’s finding that a new interpretation of World War II-era antitrust consent decrees does not force Broadcast Music Inc. to change the way it licenses artists’ works.



In its Aug. 24 amicus brief, the Nashville Songwriters Association International, the largest nonprofit trade association for songwriters worldwide, joined more than 13,000 individuals who have voiced opposition to the government’s interpretation of the consent decrees, claiming it panders to consumers and threatens to upend...

