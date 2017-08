CVS Customers Drop Rx Clawback Suit, But Will Refile

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 4:11 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of CVS Health Corp. customers alleging that the pharmacy chain charged them more for generic medications than they actually cost dismissed their own complaint in Rhode Island federal court on Wednesday, with CVS claiming it was filled with factual errors, and the customers saying they intend to refile.



The plaintiff named in the complaint wasn’t actually overcharged for her medications and she didn’t use insurance when buying most of her medications, CVS spokesman Michael DeAngelis told Law360 on Friday. The medications she did buy...

