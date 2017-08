7th Circ. Clears Freedom Mortgage From Race Bias Suit

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 4:12 PM EDT) -- A Seventh Circuit panel sided with defendant Freedom Mortgage Co. on Friday in a racial discrimination suit filed by an African-American former employee, backing a lower court’s ruling that the worker didn’t have evidence the company acted against him because he was black.



The panel affirmed an Illinois federal district court’s summary judgment award to Freedom Mortgage in the suit brought by Joseph Reed, who had a history of attendance problems and who was terminated as part of a staffing reduction along with a white employee...

