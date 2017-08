More Need To Catch The Diversity Wave, Sidley Partner Says

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 7:53 PM EDT) -- Stakeholders pushing for more gender diversity in international arbitration need to continue capitalizing on a recent wave of momentum if there is to be continuing improvement, says Sidley Austin LLP’s Marinn Carlson, who will soon take over the firm’s investment arbitration practice group.



Carlson, who will step in for Stanimir A. Alexandrov when he leaves the firm next month to set up an independent arbitration practice, has had a front-row seat to the gender diversity issue in international arbitration in her 18 years in the practice...

