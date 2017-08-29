Fla. Court Awards Expert Fees For Doctor In Med Mal Case
Florida’s Second District appeals court said that the losing parties, Fernando Diaz and Florida Gulf-To-Bay Anesthesiologists Associates, should pay the fees of one of three treating physicians for plaintiff Raymond Santa Lucia, since the physician, John Bach, also appeared as an expert.
Santa Lucia was awarded $1.2 million by a jury in March 2012, according to...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login