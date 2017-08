MF Global Must Go To Arbitration With Insurer, Judge Says

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 7:05 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge told defunct brokerage MF Global on Thursday that it must arbitrate in Bermuda a dispute with Bermuda-based excess insurer Allied World over a $15 million policy, saying it’s a noncore proceeding and that a broad arbitration agreement is in play.



U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn granted the request of Allied World Assurance Co. Ltd. to send the dispute over a $15 million errors-and-omissions policy to arbitration in Bermuda, where AWAC is based.



MF Global Holdings Ltd. had said it didn’t belong...

