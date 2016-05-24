Atty's Ex-Partner Wins Bid To Arbitrate Trade Secrets Fight

By Dave Simpson

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Thursday sided with the attorney accused by his former partner of stealing trade secrets and client data to launch a competing law firm, sending the matter to arbitration rather than allowing the case to continue.

U.S. District Court Judge Edward J. Davila agreed with William Paradice’s argument at an April hearing that plaintiff Zurvan Mahamedi had signed an agreement when they were partners at Mahamedi Paradice LLP that contained broad arbitration provisions that covered a wide range of potential disputes that might arise, including...
Case Information

Case Title

Mahamedi et al v. Paradice et al


Case Number

5:16-cv-02805

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Other Statutory Actions

Judge

Edward J. Davila

Date Filed

May 24, 2016

Law Firms

