Atty's Ex-Partner Wins Bid To Arbitrate Trade Secrets Fight

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Thursday sided with the attorney accused by his former partner of stealing trade secrets and client data to launch a competing law firm, sending the matter to arbitration rather than allowing the case to continue.



U.S. District Court Judge Edward J. Davila agreed with William Paradice’s argument at an April hearing that plaintiff Zurvan Mahamedi had signed an agreement when they were partners at Mahamedi Paradice LLP that contained broad arbitration provisions that covered a wide range of potential disputes that might arise, including...

