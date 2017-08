Mich. Court Says Judge's Error Nixes Med Mal Defense Win

Law360, Los Angeles (August 25, 2017, 7:11 PM EDT) -- A Michigan appeals court on Thursday revived a medical malpractice suit that ended in a defense verdict, saying a trial judge had overstepped his authority by preventing a patient from presenting evidence at trial that an ultrasound image of the patient's shoulder was not accurate.



In a published ruling, a three-judge Court of Appeals panel unanimously overturned a jury's decision to clear Dr. Bernard Mason Smith III and the doctor's then-employer, Kalamazoo Anesthesiology PC, in a suit brought by Rolla Mitchell accusing Smith of negligently performing...

To view the full article, register now.