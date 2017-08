PAGA Cases Can Be Arbitrated, High Court Hears

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 5:51 PM EDT) -- California “leads the field” when it comes to states circumventing U.S. Supreme Court precedent favoring the enforcement of worker arbitration pacts, a California textile company told the justices in a recent petition that seeks reversal of a state appellate ruling that claims under the state's Private Attorneys General Act can’t be arbitrated.



Prudential Overall Supply, an Irvine, California-based provider of work uniforms and textiles, filed a certiorari petition on Aug. 15 challenging a March ruling by California’s Fourth Appellate District that said Prudential couldn’t rely on...

