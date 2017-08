Kan. Supreme Court Revives Cancer Misdiagnosis Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (August 25, 2017, 9:06 PM EDT) -- The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday revived a suit accusing three doctors of failing to diagnose a woman’s cancer, saying claims against her primary care physician were improperly dismissed because a reasonable jury could have found that the physician should have ordered a biopsy.



In a unanimous ruling, the state’s highest court said the trial judge was wrong to cut loose during a jury trial Dr. Tana Goering, a primary care physician, in a suit accusing radiologist Dr. Lisa May of misinterpreting a mammogram and misdiagnosing...

To view the full article, register now.