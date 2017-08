Crystallex Gets OK To Seize Venezuela's BNY Mellon Assets

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 8:02 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has allowed Crystallex to go after Venezuela’s funds in a Bank of New York Mellon account, as part of the Canadian gold miner’s efforts to prevent Venezuela from dispersing assets that could be used to satisfy a confirmed, $1.2 billion arbitral award.



U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel authorized Crystallex International Corp. to seize an undisclosed amount of funds that Venezuela holds in a BNY Mellon account, in a July 26 order that was unsealed Thursday. The suit is part of...

To view the full article, register now.