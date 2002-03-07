Judge Won't Rethink UBS Win In Suit Over Enron Info

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 9:31 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge refused Friday to revisit her order ending a proposed class action that alleged UBS AG units could have done more to warn of Enron’s infamous fraud scheme.



The request for reconsideration came after U.S. District Judge Melinda Harmon in February ended a 15-year battle over whether ex-Enron employees and other investors should have been warned their stock options and equities were about to go bust.



The investors had argued that UBS brokerage unit PaineWebber should have warned them of inside information known by...

