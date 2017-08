CVS Pharmacists Want To Add Plaintiff To Training Pay Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (August 25, 2017, 8:01 PM EDT) -- CVS pharmacists asked a federal judge Friday for permission to add an additional plaintiff to their putative class action alleging workers were shorted on training pay, but rejected claims that the current named plaintiff’s claims are barred because he took part in another CVS wage-suit settlement.



U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte Jr. didn’t issue a decision Friday, saying he came into the hearing with the impression that plaintiff Sevag Chalian requested leave to amend his complaint to add an alternative plaintiff because he was conceding to...

To view the full article, register now.