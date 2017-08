Singapore Draft Cybersecurity Law Too Rigid, Biz Groups Say

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 8:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and several other business groups are pushing for more flexibility in Singapore's draft cybersecurity legislation, arguing that the law needs to align with existing global best practices and cannot impose prescriptive standards that expose companies that have suffered data breaches to criminal liability.



After releasing the draft cybersecurity bill in July, the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore and the Ministry of Communications and Information put out the call for public feedback on the proposal, which would mandate security breach reporting, require vendors...

