Calif. Appeals Court Ends Gap Outlet False Ad Suit

Law360, San Francisco (August 28, 2017, 12:17 PM EDT) -- A California state appeals court has affirmed the dismissal of a putative class action alleging The Gap Inc. misleads consumers about its outlet store clothing quality, finding that the clothing labels aren’t deceiving “for the simple reason that a purchaser is still getting a Gap or Banana Republic item.”



In an Aug. 24 opinion written by Judge Elwood Lui, the 2nd District Court of Appeal panel found that Gap’s use of its own brand-name labels on clothing that it sells at Gap-owned stores is not deceptive, regardless of...

