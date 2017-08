Gordon Ramsay Wins Suit To Dissolve Burgr Partnership

Law360, Wilmington (August 25, 2017, 5:19 PM EDT) -- An entity affiliated with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay won an early victory Friday in its bid to dissolve a restaurant partnership with a businessman whose tax fraud conviction led to the shuttering of the partnership's Las Vegas burger-themed restaurant.



In an opinion issued Friday, Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III granted judgment on the pleadings to Ramsay’s GR Licensing US LP to dissolve its partnership with restaurateur Rowen Seibel because their limited liability company, GR Burgr LLC, was hopelessly deadlocked between the two members, which each...

To view the full article, register now.