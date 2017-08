Universal Urges High Court To Pass On Lifespan Of IP Claims

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 6:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court should fast-forward past a petition for it to address an alleged circuit split over when the clock should begin ticking on the deadline for contesting a copyright ownership, as the split does not exist, Universal Music Corp. has argued.



Even if there were a split, the June petition filed by composer Venus Dodson, who alleges she was cheated out of royalties for a song subsequently sampled by rapper Wale and singer Faith Evans, would not be the proper vehicle to examine the...

