Flurry Of Briefs Support Trump In High Court Travel Ban Fight

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 7:07 PM EDT) -- National security experts and policy and advocacy organizations from across the country have filed a flurry of support briefs mostly urging the U.S. Supreme Court to undo the block on the Trump administration’s travel ban for nationals of six predominantly Muslim countries, arguing lack of jurisdiction and bias alike.



Among 14 amicus briefs filed within the past two weeks, the Immigration Reform Law Institute threw its support behind the Trump administration in a document submitted back on Aug. 17, arguing that no statutory provision within the...

