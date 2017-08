Ex-Judge Gets 4 Years In Social Security Fraud Case

Law360, San Francisco (August 25, 2017, 8:07 PM EDT) -- A former administrative law judge for the Social Security Administration received a four-year prison sentence Friday from a Kentucky federal judge, who also ordered that he pay $93 million in restitution for his role in a scheme to siphon more than $550 million in federal disability payments.



In May, David Black Daugherty, 81, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, pled guilty to two counts of receiving illegal gratuities. He accepted more than $609,000 in cash payments from Social Security disability lawyer Eric Christopher Conn in exchange for...

