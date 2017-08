Hexing Adviser Charged In $20M Sports Store Ponzi Scheme

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors unveiled charges Monday in Maryland federal court against a financial adviser who was previously barred from the industry for inflating her assets, this time alleging she raised $20 million for her sports apparel firm but used the cash for Ponzi payments — and tried to cast spells on U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigators.



The U.S. Department of Justice says Dawn J. Bennett raised more than $20 million from investors by exaggerating the success of her luxury apparel firm and promising returns as high as...

