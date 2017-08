Audible Makes Bid To Escape Audiobook Credit Scam Suit

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 6:31 PM EDT) -- Audible Inc. made a bid to free itself from a California federal lawsuit accusing it of scamming consumers through its prepaid credit program, telling a California federal judge Friday that certain claims against it must be arbitrated and the rest tossed as there’s no evidence the company failed to notify consumers of its policies.



The audio book seller urged the court to dismiss the suit entirely, arguing that named plaintiffs Grant McKee and Seth Beals intentionally signed up for recurring charges when they purchased Audible’s membership...

To view the full article, register now.