Taxation With Representation: Davis, Skadden, Weil, Cahill

Law360, Washington (August 25, 2017, 8:52 PM EDT) -- In this week’s Taxation With Representation, Amazon sells $16 billion in debt to pay for its purchase of Whole Foods, France’s Total SA buys an oil exploration and production company for $7.45 billion, and SoftBank buys into WeWork for $4.4 billion.



Amazon Sells $16B in Debt to Fund Whole Foods Buy



Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP on Wednesday said it advised initial purchasers in connection with Amazon.com Inc.’s recently issued $16 billion bond, intended to help finance the online retail giant’s $13.7 billion acquisition of grocer...

