Uber Escapes Patent Suit Over Transportation Tech
Hailo Technologies LLC filed the suit in April, claiming that the ride-sharing company infringed U.S. Patent No. 5,973,619, which covers an automated vehicle dispatch and payment system. The patent was issued in October 1999 and Hailo, which does business as Bring, is the sole owner by assignment, the company said.
The covered service...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login