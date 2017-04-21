Uber Escapes Patent Suit Over Transportation Tech

By Rachel Graf

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 5:29 PM EDT) -- A California ride-hailing company dropped a suit alleging Uber Technologies Inc. infringed its patent for a computer-based method of calling and dispatching drivers, according to a notice filed in California federal court Friday.

Hailo Technologies LLC filed the suit in April, claiming that the ride-sharing company infringed U.S. Patent No. 5,973,619, which covers an automated vehicle dispatch and payment system. The patent was issued in October 1999 and Hailo, which does business as Bring, is the sole owner by assignment, the company said.

The covered service...
Case Information

Case Title

Hailo Technologies, LLC v. Uber Technologies, Inc.


Case Number

2:17-cv-03028

Court

California Central

Nature of Suit

Patent

Judge

John A. Kronstadt

Date Filed

April 21, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Patents

