Gilead Sciences Inks $11.9B Deal For Kite Pharma
The therapies in Kite's pipeline use patients' immune cells to treat cancer. The company's most advanced therapy under development is a chimeric antigen receptor that is expected to be the first-to-market treatment for refractory aggressive non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The therapy, known as axicabtagene ciloleucel or axi-cel, is under priority review by the U.S. Food...
