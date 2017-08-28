Gilead Sciences Inks $11.9B Deal For Kite Pharma

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 7:39 AM EDT) -- Gilead Sciences Inc. will buy Kite Pharma Inc. in a deal that values its fellow California-based biopharmaceutical company at $11.9 billion, strengthening Gilead's position in the emerging space of cell therapy, the company said Monday.



The therapies in Kite's pipeline use patients' immune cells to treat cancer. The company's most advanced therapy under development is a chimeric antigen receptor that is expected to be the first-to-market treatment for refractory aggressive non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The therapy, known as axicabtagene ciloleucel or axi-cel, is under priority review by the U.S. Food...

