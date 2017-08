Disney, GE, Others Warn Of 'Excessive' Tax On Foreign Profits

Law360, Washington (August 28, 2017, 3:38 PM EDT) -- A group backed by major U.S. companies came out against a proposal to tax overseas profits as part of the upcoming tax reform push Monday, saying such an "excessive" tax would be counterproductive to efforts to repatriate foreign dollars.



The Alliance for Competitive Taxation, which represents companies from the Walt Disney Company to General Electric and Bank of America, published a position paper Monday that was sent to the so-called Big Six of tax reform, who have negotiated the framework of the upcoming tax reform effort....

