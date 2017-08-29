Real Estate Rumors: Village Foundation, NYC DOI, Centerline

Law360, Minneapolis (August 29, 2017, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Rehab center Village Foundation Inc. has sold a pair of Miami properties for roughly $11 million combined, according to a report Tuesday from The Real Deal. The company sold 3180 Biscayne Blvd. for $3.64 million to developer Crescent Heights Inc. and offloaded 3031 and 3055 N.E. Fourth Ave. for $7 million to Prodesa International, which is also a Florida developer, the report said. Both developers have also been buying other nearby pieces of land, according to the report.



The New York City Department of Investigation has...

To view the full article, register now.