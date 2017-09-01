Real Estate Rumors: United Overseas Bank, Yahoo, JMG

By Andrew McIntyre

Law360, Minneapolis (September 1, 2017, 2:57 PM EDT) -- United Overseas Bank Ltd. has provided a $63.8 million construction loan for a Miami condo tower being developed by a venture that includes Terra Group, according to a report on Friday from The Real Deal. The loan is for Eighty Seven Park, a 20-story, 70-unit project at 8701 Collins Ave. in North Beach that Terra Group is building alongside Bizzi & Partners Development, New Valley and Great Eagle Holdings, Real Deal said.

Vanguard Construction & Development Co. has reached a deal to sublease 15,150 square feet...
