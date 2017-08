Monster Gets Arbitration Award Against Ex-Distributor OK'd

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 1:43 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Friday confirmed an arbitration award in favor of Monster Energy in a dispute over the termination of its contract with a French Guiana distributor, ordering the distributor to pay nearly $140,000 in fees and costs.



U.S. District Judge Percy Anderson said that Monster Energy Co.’s petition must be granted given that Sainte Claire, the French Guiana distributor of Monster’s energy drink products, had not made any objections during the confirmation proceedings. Sainte Claire’s failure to respond, along with the evidence presented...

