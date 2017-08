Trump Expands Police Access To Surplus Military Gear

Law360, Nashville (August 28, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration will roll back Obama-era limits placed on the transfer of certain surplus military equipment to law enforcement agencies, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Monday, saying those limits had hurt public safety.



President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday rescinding restrictions on such transfers imposed in 2015 in the wake of protests in Ferguson, Missouri, in which the use of armored vehicles and body armor by police sparked outcries about the militarization of state and local police.



Sessions unveiled the pending order...

