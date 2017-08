US Glass Co. Says Schott Contract Row Must Be Arbitrated

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 8:38 PM EDT) -- U.S. glass manufacturer Kopp Glass Inc. told a New York federal court on Friday that its dispute with Schott AG following a terminated supply agreement must be either dismissed, transferred to Pennsylvania, or arbitrated because the German company failed to show that the dispute was properly filed in the Empire State.



The lawsuit covers Schott's attempts to recover certain molds and lab equipment used to make special lenses for medical and other light fixtures. Pennsylvania-based Kopp told the court in early August that Schott's complaint was...

