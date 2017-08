Nigerian Developer Lands $500M Investment

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 5:46 PM EDT) -- Nigerian developer and real estate investment company Femab Properties Ltd. said Monday that it has reached an agreement for a $500 million debt and equity investment from U.S. private equity firm Milost Global Inc., which it intends to use for planned student housing projects.



The investment includes $200 million of equity and a $300 million debt facility, according to a statement from Femab Properties announcing the deal. The companies have already entered into an agreement over the terms and expect to sign commitment letters for the...

