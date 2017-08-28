How To Sell Real Property When Serving As A Trustee

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 11:58 AM EDT) -- Serving as a trustee of a trust that holds real property is for most people — and even many attorneys — a challenging undertaking. At the moment, with real estate values again at high levels, it may seem like trustees should have no problem with the job as they can easily sell a property for maximum value and then get back to their own lives quickly. Wrong. This widely held opinion suggests a complete misunderstanding of the difficulties that trustees face. If anything, rising values have...

To view the full article, register now.