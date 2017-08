Morningstar Urges Court To Ax RICO Claim Over Robo-Adviser

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 7:29 PM EDT) -- Morningstar Inc. told an Illinois federal court Friday that its role as a consultant on a robo-advisory program offered by two Prudential Financial Inc. retirement-focused subsidiaries was too limited to support a racketeering claim brought against it in a proposed class action filed by a retirement plan participant who used the program.



Michael D. Green, a participant in the Rollins Inc. retirement plan, has accused Morningstar, Prudential Investment Management Services LLC and Prudential Retirement Insurance and Annuity Co. of colluding to steer retirement investors toward high-cost...

