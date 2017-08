Russian Bank Targets Agrokor In London Over €450M In Loans

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 3:56 PM EDT) -- A Russian state-owned bank has initiated arbitration in London against Croatian food and beverage conglomerate Agrokor over more than €450 million in loans the bank extended to the financially struggling company, which is in the midst of a restructuring.



Ledo DD, a Croatian ice cream manufacturer and frozen food distributor and a subsidiary of Agrokor, said on Thursday that Sberbank Russia had initiated the proceeding before the London Court of International Arbitration over the more than €450 million, or approximately $539.2 million as of Monday, in...

