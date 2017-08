Israel To Purchase 17 More F-35s Under $1.7B Deal

Law360, Washington (August 28, 2017, 6:24 PM EDT) -- The government of Israel on Sunday locked in an agreement with the Department of Defense and Lockheed Martin to purchase 17 F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Jets potentially worth $1.7 billion, according to media reports.



The decision by the Israeli security cabinet to purchase additional “Adir” aircraft was initially made in November, but a final agreement that will raise the Israeli Air Force’s fleet of the joint strike fighters to 50 by the end of 2024 was not finalized until Sunday, according to reporting from the Times...

