State Dept. Board to Review Afghan Truck Bombing Deaths

Law360, Washington (August 29, 2017, 3:39 PM EDT) -- Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has convened an accountability review board to investigate the May deaths of 10 local guard contractors in Afghanistan in a truck bombing, the State Department announced Monday.



The board, tasked with investigating the deaths of 10 Afghan guards in a suicide truck bomb attack on Kabul’s diplomatic quarter May 31 that killed more than 150 people all told, will be overseen by Pamela E. Bridgewater, a career Foreign Service officer and former U.S. ambassador to Benin, Ghana and Jamaica, according to...

To view the full article, register now.