Met With Praise, Trump's USPTO Pick Still Draws Questions

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 9:51 PM EDT) -- Irell & Manella LLP managing partner Andrei Iancu, nominated Friday to lead the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, is a solid pick with a wealth of patent expertise, but he will face a learning curve in the post and his views on many patent issues are unknown, experts say.



Iancu, who has been a patent litigator at the firm since 1999 and managing partner since 2012, has a track record of representing both patent owners and accused infringers in high-profile cases across a range of industries....

