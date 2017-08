FIFA To Oversee Cameroon Soccer Fed After Nixed Elections

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 3:39 PM EDT) -- FIFA has appointed a “normalization committee” to oversee the soccer federation of Cameroon, following disputes in the country over the federation's leadership after the Court of Arbitration for Sport annulled elections for the federation's executive committee in 2015.



The normalization committee will run the daily affairs of the Fédération Camerounaise de Football, known as FECAFOOT; review its statutes; draft new ones; and organize and conduct elections for a new FECAFOOT executive committee, according to a statement from FIFA last week.



FIFA said the move comes after...

To view the full article, register now.