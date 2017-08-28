Atty 'Catfish' Victim Swims In Ethical Danger Zone: LA Bar

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Attorneys hooked by an online “catfish” risk ethical violations and inadvertent loss of privilege, according to a recent opinion from the Los Angeles County bar.



Considering questions from a lawyer who let slip sensitive information to a person online who had assumed a false identity, the bar said such “unguarded disclosures” hold plenty of conduct and legal risk for the victim.



“[C]ommunication through social media carries enhanced risks, not only because ... the recipient of an electronic communication might not be the person whom she or...

