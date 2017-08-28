Atty 'Catfish' Victim Swims In Ethical Danger Zone: LA Bar

By Andrew Strickler

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Attorneys hooked by an online “catfish” risk ethical violations and inadvertent loss of privilege, according to a recent opinion from the Los Angeles County bar.

Considering questions from a lawyer who let slip sensitive information to a person online who had assumed a false identity, the bar said such “unguarded disclosures” hold plenty of conduct and legal risk for the victim.

“[C]ommunication through social media carries enhanced risks, not only because ... the recipient of an electronic communication might not be the person whom she or...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular