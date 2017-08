Kaiser Beats Calif. Suit Over Lost Fetal Remains

Law360, Los Angeles (August 28, 2017, 8:51 PM EDT) -- A California appellate panel ruled Friday that a set of grandparents can’t sue Kaiser Permanente Oakland and Kaiser Foundation Health Plan after a hospital morgue lost the remains of their stillborn grandson.



Shelia and Dennis Cooper are the mother and stepfather of a woman who delivered a stillborn son at a Kaiser hospital in Oakland in May 2014. His remains were accidentally lost or disposed of before they could be returned to the family, according to court records, and the Coopers sued for negligent infliction of...

