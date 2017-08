Electrolux Still On Hook In Igniting Dishwasher Suit

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 5:23 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Monday left intact certain state law claims in a suit against Electrolux brought by dishwasher owners who say their units would spontaneously ignite, shooting down the company's attempt to get the case substantially trimmed.



U.S. District Judge John Z. Lee refused to dismiss claims under product liability and consumer protection laws in Washington, Indiana, California and Ohio, as well as a claim for breach of the implied warranty of merchantability, in an action that seeks to create state classes under California,...

