Uber Founder Seeks Arbitration, Stay In Benchmark Fight

Law360, Wilmington (August 28, 2017, 3:59 PM EDT) -- Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick reported the launch of an arbitration action Monday targeting investor Benchmark Capital Partners LP’s challenge to a Kalanick-tilted board expansion, while separately urging a Delaware vice chancellor to dismiss or stay related complaints in Chancery Court.



Kalanick’s moves followed by one day reports that Uber’s board had chosen Expedia Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi to take Uber’s top job at the $70 billion business, two months after Kalanick said he was forced to resign under duress by a Benchmark delegation. At...

