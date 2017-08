CFPB Slams Law Firms' Bid To Gut Its Illicit Fees Claims

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 7:22 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Monday asked a California federal judge to throw out a request for $25 million in damages by three law firms it had accused of illegally collecting advance fees for debt relief work, saying it's immune from the counterclaims and can’t be held financially liable for supposed violations of the First Amendment.



Howard Law PC, Williamson & Howard LLP, the Williamson Firm LLC, and principals Vincent Howard and Lawrence Williamson said the federal watchdog’s lawsuit against them has ruined their practices...

