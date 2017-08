3rd Circ. Tosses Claims Against Conrail Over NJ Derailment

Law360, Clifton, N.J. (August 28, 2017, 9:39 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Monday tossed lawsuits brought against Consolidated Rail Corp. over a 2012 train derailment and chemical spill in Paulsboro, New Jersey, saying the alleged injuries of an area resident, her children and two first responders fell short of the damages required for federal jurisdiction.



In a nonprecedential opinion, a panel dismissed without prejudice the cases filed by resident Alice Breeman and first responders Bryan Everingham and Ryan Ragone because their respective compensatory damages did not add up to a $75,000 amount-in-controversy and punitive...

